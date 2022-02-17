Reps decry increasing rate of road accidents in Nigeria

• Frown at deplorable state of federal roads

By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Thursday, expressed disgust over the increasing rate of road accidents across the country.

According to the statistics released by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and cited by the lawmakers, out of 12,077 road accidents that occurred between 2015 and 2016, no fewer than 5,400 persons died, while the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report indicated that out of the 11,363 road crashes which occurred in 2017, no fewer than 5,053 died.

The lawmakers expressed their concerns during the debate on a motion on the ‘Need to rehabilitate the collapsed Kanke-Langtang road’, sponsored by Hon Beni Lar.

In her lead debate, Hon. Lar who called for the House intervention observed that roads are critical to the economic development of any nation, it enhances social benefits by providing access to employment, social, health and education services.

“The House also notes that Kanke-Langtang road, which was constructed in 1979 has collapsed; thus slowing down development in the surrounding communities.

“The House is aware that according to statistics by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), between 2015 and in 2016, there were 12,077 road accidents of which 5,400 persons died, while the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics stated that there were 11,363 road crashes with 5,053 deaths in 2017, and the numbers continue to be high every year.

“The House is concerned that Kanke- Langtang road in Plateau State has degenerated to such a deplorable state that plying the road has become extremely hazardous and the loss of lives continued unabated due to poor road maintenance in the country.

“The House is worried about the re-occurring accidents due to the deplorable state of the road thus frustrating travellers and exposing them to the risk of being robbed or kidnapped.

“The House is also worried that if the road is not urgently rehabilitated, transportation, which is one of the major drivers of economic growth, will completely become unbearable, thereby grounding the economic activities of the people.”

While urging Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to take urgent steps to rehabilitate the Kanke-Langtang road in Plateau State, the lawmakers underscored the need to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the collapsed road for the good of Plateau state.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to ensure compliance.

