Reps committee relocates to Lagos to probe NPA debts

Maritime
By Tribune Online
Reps kick against FG's decision to halt $14.4bn East-West Rail line project, Reps approve N607.952bn 2022 FCT Appropriation bill, 32 days before end of fiscal year, Reps probe $475m Galaxy Backbone, China fibre infrastructure contract , probe of ecological funds utilisation, Reps committee rejects NPC, NIMC's budget proposals over discrepancies, Reps committee rejects foreign affairs' 2023 budget presentation over alleged infractions, attacks by political thugs , Reps probe multi-trillion naira, Reps to review proposed N470bn, lay budget estimates by September, Reps propose punitive measures for late payment of wages, pension, emoluments, menace of religious discrimination, establishment of additional public universities, NASS on accelerated passage of audit, MDAs must remit revenue, House Reps airlines funds,Reps vow to compel NEPZA to refund alleged N13.3bn unspent fund, Reps tackle TCN over breach NERC NIPP breach agreement,Reps committee probes NIPC , Reps fault subsidy payment

The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives said it is temporarily relocating to Lagos to launch investigation into an alleged indebtedness to the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

The Committee Chairman, Wole Oke, who made the disclosure recently, said the idea of temporary relocation was informed by the need to take the investigation close to the NPA.

“The parliament will move the hearing to Lagos where all parties will meet with us between December 8 and 9. We hope to resolve this issue once and for all. $800 million is not small money,” he said.

The committee has also commenced probe of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for failing to employ new staff after requesting and receiving budgetary allocation for the exercise.

The committee accused the agency of lying to the government and the parliament about the employment, denying other agencies of government money that could have been used for other purposes.

The investigation followed an audit query by the office of the Auditor-General of the federation.

WeCAPS begins Crisis Management training for NPA, NIMASA officials

The Western and Central Africa Port Security (WeCAPS) has began a 5-Day crisis management training programme for officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) at the Apapa ports in Lagos.

According to WeCAPS, the crisis management training is to prepare port decision makers and administrators ahead of the management of a crisis at the ports.

The crisis management training is expected to run through from 5th to 9th of December, 2022 at the Apapa ports in Lagos.

WeCAPS is a European Union project implemented by Expertise France to ensure safety at West and Central African Ports.

You might also like
Maritime

Why MSC take-over of TICT might change Nigeria’s container ports dynamics

Maritime

How Bello Koko is transforming NPA with fresh initiatives

Maritime

Blue economy: Nigeria must formulate policies that guarantee investment —Ogbeifun

Maritime

Lagos to create vehicle parking lanes in Lekki, Ikoyi, others

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More