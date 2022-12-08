Reps committee relocates to Lagos to probe NPA debts

The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives said it is temporarily relocating to Lagos to launch investigation into an alleged indebtedness to the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

The Committee Chairman, Wole Oke, who made the disclosure recently, said the idea of temporary relocation was informed by the need to take the investigation close to the NPA.

“The parliament will move the hearing to Lagos where all parties will meet with us between December 8 and 9. We hope to resolve this issue once and for all. $800 million is not small money,” he said.

The committee has also commenced probe of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for failing to employ new staff after requesting and receiving budgetary allocation for the exercise.

The committee accused the agency of lying to the government and the parliament about the employment, denying other agencies of government money that could have been used for other purposes.

The investigation followed an audit query by the office of the Auditor-General of the federation.

WeCAPS begins Crisis Management training for NPA, NIMASA officials

The Western and Central Africa Port Security (WeCAPS) has began a 5-Day crisis management training programme for officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) at the Apapa ports in Lagos.

According to WeCAPS, the crisis management training is to prepare port decision makers and administrators ahead of the management of a crisis at the ports.

The crisis management training is expected to run through from 5th to 9th of December, 2022 at the Apapa ports in Lagos.

WeCAPS is a European Union project implemented by Expertise France to ensure safety at West and Central African Ports.