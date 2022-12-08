Itel donates libraries, school books, educational items to over 1,000 students in Lagos for Christmas

Itel Nigeria has donated mobile class libraries, hundreds of books, school bags, stationery, food coolers, and other items to over 1,000 pupils across primary schools in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State.

The donation which is under the brand’s Love Always On CSR initiative, is in line with the company’s mission to impact lives in the communities they cater to.

Itel, though, a smartphones, accessories, TVs, and other electronics company, its CSR initiative known as “Love Always On” has reached and impacted children and underprivileged communities across the country.

The event which featured Christmas and children-centric face painting, games, and other fun activities children love was attended by pupils of Muslim Mission Nursery and Primary school, Local Government Nursery and Primary school, Mosafejo Nursery and Primary school, Oworo Nursery and Primary school, and Ayeroju Nursery and Primary school.

The highlight for the children was when Itel announced the donation of 100 brand-new school uniforms, shoes, and socks to children funded by the Lagos State’s government Zero Project. Itel also went further to distribute school bags, socks, shoes, books, and other educational items to the rest of the children in the schools.

Ayobami, one of the children present at the event said his parents would be so happy to see what he was taking home.

A teacher also said, “Itel, thank you for coming to our schools and blessing these beautiful children with such great gifts. I am so sure that their parents and guardians will be thankful too. You have eased the financial burden of providing educational materials for the children.”





Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager for itel West Africa said: “Christmas is the season of love, sharing, and giving, and at Itel. We are so thankful for the opportunity to give back whenever and wherever we can. Our children are our future, and we will keep enabling them with the right tools needed for a brighter future.”