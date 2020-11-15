A former candidate House of Representatives for Oredo Federal Constituency and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Omo Osagie Efosa, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on their inauguration for a second term.

Efosa, also known as Mighty Man, described the duo as the cats with nine lives, adding that, their political steps in the past four years showed they possessed such characteristics that proved they are the best options for the task of improving lives and properties in Edo State.

In his congratulatory message, on Sunday, the politician submitted that going through the past achievements of the governor so far, “he has a firm resolve to consolidate on leaving endearing legacies verifiably on the ground.”

Mr Omo Osagie Efosa said that Edo people made no mistake by unanimously throwing their support behind a working team and so far, both have shown worthiness and readiness to continue to implement people-oriented policies, which earned the governor the nickname “wake and see governor.”

He wished them God’s wisdom and knowledge “as they get sworn-in for yet another four years so as to fulfil their campaign promises to the people who came out against all odds to make history in Edo State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.

Reps candidate congratulates Obaseki on second term

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Reps candidate congratulates Obaseki on second term