Reps ask NIMC to redesign national identification cards

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, tasked authorities of the National Identify Management Commission (NIMC) to redesign the National Identity Cards to carry or reflect National Identification Number (NIN).

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need to have National Identity Number displayed on the National Identity Card’, sponsored by Hon Fredrick Agbedi.

In his lead debate, Hon Agbedi observed that the NIN is used by government of many countries as a means of tracking their citizens’ permanent and temporary residency for the purposes of work and so on.

“The House is also aware that the number is issued and managed by National Identity Management Commission established to manage Nigerians’ identity in government institutions, register individuals and introduce general multipurpose cards.

“The NIN which matches with your biometrics is said to be used for virtually all transactions in Nigeria requiring identity verification.

“The House recently the commission started issuing the digital ID cards which display only the name, age and Nationality of the older ID card without displaying the NIN number.

“The Commission failed to include the NIN to the ID Card and it has brought untold hardship to the citizens who in a bit to retrieve their NIN via shortcodes provided by telecommunications providers to pay for services,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Interior to ensure compliance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Reps ask NIMC to redesign national identification cards