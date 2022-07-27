SON seeks improved pharmaceutical manufacturing industry as African prospect hits $4bn

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) is seeking an improved manufacturing plan for the Pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria and indeed Africa as the business opportunities created by the industry reach $4 billion in the continent.

Speaking in Lagos, the Director General of SON Mallam Farouk Salim emphasized that it was important to increase awareness of the African Union Policy Strategies for Africa’s Industrialization and Manufacturing Agenda, including advocacy for the facilitation of the implementation of the African Union Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan for Africa (PMPA).

He explained that the awareness is expected to increase understanding of the importance of the Pharmaceutical Industry for Africa’s sustainable development, as regards aspiration of Agenda 2063 that promotes Quality of life and Health Care systems for all citizens.

“In addition, it will fast-track the Development and Harmonization of African Standards and Conformity Assessment Procedures for the Pharmaceutical Industry in Africa.

“Also, policies, guidelines and regulations enacted by African governments to facilitate the development of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Africa will be reinforced.

“Finally, it will create an opportunity for the pharmaceuticals market in Africa which is expected to reach a business opportunity of $45 billion propelled by a convergence of changing economic profiles, rapid urbanization, increased healthcare spending and investment,” he stated.

The DG said the implementation of the African Union Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan for Africa (PMPA) which is focused on improved access, quality, availability and affordability of pharmaceutical products, as well as increased economic benefits through sustainability, competitiveness, and self-reliance of the industry, and offering a package of technical solutions to some of the critical challenges confronting the continent’s pharmaceutical industry, including strengthening the regulatory systems arising from Africa’s small fragmented markets and weak regulatory frameworks and incoherent trade policies, remains important.

“Boosting local production in the pharmaceutical industries will save lives, boost public health and strengthen African economies, including supporting local jobs and saving on import expenditure, while triggering industrialization, manufacturing, intra-African Trade and sustainable development in the continent,” Salim stated.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

