The House of Representatives, during Thursday’s plenary, approved the recommendations for the establishment of the South West Development Commission and the North Central Development Commission bills.

The lawmakers’ resolution was exercised during the consideration of the reports at the Committee of the Whole, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

The Bill for an Act to establish the North Central Development Commission is charged with the responsibility, among other things, to receive and manage funds from the allocation of the Federation Account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damages suffered by the region due to communal crises. It also aims to tackle ecological problems and other related environmental or developmental challenges in the North Central States.

The report on this bill was laid on July 25, 2023. Speaking on the synopsis of the report, Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Francis Waive, stated that the bill seeks to address the needs in the region, similar to provisions in place for other regions of the country.

During the consideration of the recommendations, the lawmakers unanimously voted in favor of Clauses 1 to 30 of the proposed bill.

Similarly, the House approved the recommendations of the bill that seeks to establish the South West Development Commission. According to the legislative framework, the Commission is charged with the responsibility, among others, to receive and manage funds from the allocation of the Federation Account, including donations and gifts, for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructural damages suffered by the region. It also aims to tackle ecological, environmental, and other developmental challenges in the region.

The report on this bill was laid on the floor of the House on May 21, 2024. Hon. Waive stated that the bill seeks to address the needs in the region, similar to provisions in place for other regions of the country.

During the consideration of the report, the lawmakers voted and approved Clauses 1 to 33.

In line with legislative practice, the bills will be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.