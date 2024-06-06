President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of an Information and Communication Technology hub in Ekiti.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima who disclosed this said the hub which is expected to be completed within 90 days would serve as a platform to harness the potential of youths from the state in the technology space.

Shettima spoke while declaring open the Third Expanded National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Clinics in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He also commissioned projects such as; the Ekiti MSME fabrics hub, Adire Ekiti Hub, and the Omisanjana-Shepherd road projects of the administration in the state.

According to him, the president was committed to the empowerment of youths and business owners through government policies and programmes that would enhance sustainable economic growth and development.

He assured business owners and entrepreneurs in the state that the federal government through Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has entered partnership with relevant institutions towards rendering financial and technical support to them for the expansion of their businesses.

The Vice President lauded the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji for his commitment to the welfare of the people, adding that the administration of President Tinubu would continue to initiate projects that would impact positively on the citizens.

Shettima said, “On the issue of the MSME, these expanded clinics have brought together the regulators in the sector alongside business owners and investors from various business classes across the length and breadth of this nation. And we are honoured to be joined by government partners and agencies such as SMEDAN, NEXIM, ITF, NAFDAC, and others.

“They are here to offer guidance and provide the necessary services for the smooth of operation of your businesses. Our private sector partners including, MAN, NACCIMA, and many others are equally mobilized to collaborate with you in transforming your entrepreneur dream into reality.

“Your Governor(Biodun Oyebanji) had during his visit to the presidential villa in Abuja recently demanded the establishment of another modern ICT facility in the state capital, Ado Ekiti. I had conveyed his request to President Tinubu, who has approved the creation of an additional ICT Hub in Ado Ekiti. This project will be completed within 90 days.

“Mr President has also directed that each business owner at this MSME clinic today receive a N150,000 grant each. This is an outright grant and the beneficiaries will not need to repay it. We thank our partners for this.”

In his remarks, Governor Oyebanji commended the vice president and President Tinubu for their support, noting that their advice and ideas have helped his administration in delivering his shared prosperity agenda for the state.

He disclosed that the state is blessed with individuals who are talented with relevant skills across all sectors, urging the federal government to provide more opportunities for them to thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the nation’s economy.

