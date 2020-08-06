THE member representing Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Honourable Olumide Ojerinde, has called for peaceful coexistence among adherents of the different faiths, especially Islam and Christianity, in Oyo State and the country in general.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune on the need for religious harmony among people of faith, Ojerinde said the last Eid-el-Kabir festival, for example, as a season of sacrifice and demonstration of faith, provided an opportunity for renewal of patriotism.

The festival, he stated, symbolises the voluntary obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to the commandment of Allah and demonstration of his faith in his Maker.

Also speaking on the novel coronavirus, the lawmaker urged Muslims to always follow government directives aimed at halting the spread of the pandemic.

“It is, therefore, important for all of us to always avoid huge gatherings and other conducts which may lead to the spread of COVID-19.

“We should also stick to the use of face masks, washing of our hands from time to time, use of hand sanitiser and maintaining of physical distance. This is important to avert a situation where there would be increased cases of people infected with the virus,” he said.

He urged Muslims to also remember that Allah commands them to obey the laws of their land, comply with lawful directives from the government of the day, live in peace with their neighbours and commit their affairs into the hands of the Ultimate Controller.

Honourable Ojerinde also promised more legislative actions towards improving the well-being of the people in his constituency.

The lawmaker, who distributed rams and cash to some Muslim members in his constituency during last sallah celebration, said the gesture was aimed at spreading happiness, joy and kindness which, he said, is synonymous with the festival.

