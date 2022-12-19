Rep equips selected public secondary schools with lab equipment, computers

The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Olaide Akinremi has equipped selected secondary schools in Ibadan North with computers, kits and laboratory equipment as a means of enhancing effective teaching and practical demonstration in classes.

Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, in a related development also trained his constituents on fisheries technology in a scheme tagged “Skills Transfer on Fish Processing and Packaging Technologies for Women & Youth.”

At the fisheries technology training held at the Prince Akinremi Jagaban Hall in Samonda Ibadan, concluded on Friday, a total of 100 participants were trained and empowered with relevant equipment to ensure sustainability of their business in this regard.

Akinremi explained that his focus had largely been hinged on ensuring that his constituents were able to fend for themselves, saying considering the current unemployment challenges facing many people, encouraging and facilitating capacity building programmes remains important to him.

According to a statement by his media aide, Michael Adegbuyi, Akinremi noted that he will continue to commit more effort and resources to his entrepreneurial development drive which had commenced before he secured the people’s mandate to represent Ibadan North at the National Assembly.

The second programme which is for selected secondary schools within Ibadan North held at the NISLT Headquarters in Samonda Ibadan on Thursday 15th December 2022, and it witnessed the distribution of laboratory equipment, kits and computers to these schools to enhance effective teaching and practical demonstration in classes for maximum academic assimilation of students.

The statement by Adegbuyi added that: “Hon. Olaide Akinremi who recently organised a workshop for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S.T.E.M) Teachers in 30 public secondary schools within his constituency, also distributed science laboratory equipment to all the 30 participating schools and has continually contributed in no small means to the sustenance of public school’s education in Ibadan North and by extension, Oyo State.

“With the construction of well-furnished classrooms across different schools, distribution of writing materials to pupils, distribution of free JAMB/GCE/NECO-GCE forms, and scholarships to indigent students among other educational interventions, Prince Olaide Akinremi Jagaban has proven over time to his people that he is committed to the educational needs of their children.”