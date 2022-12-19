Winners emerge from Kidpreneur’s business fair contest for Lagos, Abuja children

A social innovation enterprise, Kidpreneur Africa, has announced the winners of its Kidbiz Fair organised for children into entrepreneurship, business and sales activities.

The founder of the enterprise, Juliet Vincent-Obi, stated that the events − which took place in Lagos on December 10th and in Abuja last Saturday, aimed at providing spaces and opportunities for children between the ages of 6 and 15 to trade and to showcase their services, products and brands to the public.

On why she chose Lagos and Abuja for the fair, Vincent-Obi said her organisation is based in Lagos, which represented the South; and Abuja represented the North for the kidpreneurs in that region.

While making her remarks, she noted that a kidpreneur is a child that is empowered to bring his/her idea to life to make a positive difference in the world. She added that her enterprise exists to tackle the low level of financial literacy among children and young people.

“As it stands, only few organisations cater to the need of this group. Our activities are geared towards exposing them to financial services and driving entrepreneurial and problem-solving mindsets,” she said. “This is to ensure that African children are prepared for the future which is fast evolving.”

While speaking on the KidBiz Fair, she stated that the annual event is organised to give opportunities to children who have gone through the Kidpreneur Africa Business Class and other child sales representatives to showcase their products and services.

“It is not enough to teach them theoretically,” she said. “Financial literacy is incomplete until the children actually experience the process of making money from their businesses and determining whether they have made profits or losses.”

At the fair, the children were taught basic practical aspect of business and how to advertise to prospective customers. They had master-classes where they heard other children talk about how they transformed their ideas into viable businesses. They also learned how to network and collaborate.

The products, services and brands showcased at the fair were: service businesses (programming training, gaming sessions, modelling, graphics design, photography, voiceover services, etc.) and products (food, snacks, and drinks, books, games, jewelry, artwork, beddings, toys, bags, throws with inscriptions, fashion items, books by child authors, handmade decors, body-care products, etc.)

The winners of the Lagos KidBiz Fair business pitch were: Overall winner, Toluwanimi Omotoso (Voice Porch), winning a cash prize of N30,000; 1st runner up, Aipoh Marcela (Marcela De Modela), N20,000; and 2nd runner up, Aruleba Oluwatumininu (Handmade by Tummie), N10,000.

On the other hand, the winners of the Abuja KidBiz Fair business pitch were: overall winner, Nathaniel Aiyegbusi (Smoothie Powder), winning a cash prize of N20,000; 1st runner up, Odukoya Monjolalowu (Jewels by Jola), N10,000; and 2nd runner up, Hadassah Anguy (Splash Water Park), N10,000.

At the Lagos and Abuja events were some of the parents and guardians of the children, who expressed joy and satisfaction in what the organisation is dong with young children.

Some of the personalities at Lagos event were the CEO of Breakthrough Africa, Mr Vincent Obi; CEO of Luxe Dental Clinic, Dr Funmi Adeniyi; CEO of Ope Farms, Mrs Olusola Sowemimo; among others

Furthermore, some of the prominent personalities at the Abuja event were Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Sweden, Joran Bajallerstedt; founder of Ascend Studio Foundation, Dr Inya Lawal; CEO of Goodland Xclusive Company Ltd, Mrs Ogey Emefiele; among others.





While advising parents and guardians on giving their children formal business/financial training, Vincent-Obi stressed that financial literacy is a compulsory skill that must be gained early in life.

“The world is fast changing; don’t let your child be left behind,” she added.

