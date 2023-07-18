A real estate expert, Mr Adelaja Adeoye has advanced the use of renewable energy resources to deal with epileptic power supply in the country.

According to Adeoye, not only does renewable energy engender a constant power supply, but also serves as a clean energy and environment-friendly alternative.

He noted that renewable energy, solar power will also help address issues of energy theft, high tariff, outrageous and estimated billing.

He noted that most renewable energy sources are sustainable, especially as they are naturally replenished by sunlight, wind, the movement of water, and geothermal heat.

Speaking, Adeoye, who is Managing Director, Fendini Homes, said: “Most of the home buyers prefer an environment where they can live without fear of power failure.

“As you know, a lot of folks are now working from home, connecting to remote jobs via the Internet, but an absence of constant electricity usually hampers the flow of their work, but with renewable energy with the right composite, energy provision won’t be an issue, because it is sustainable.

“These are a few other reasons we adopted this energy solution in Rayfield Gardens City Estate Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala GRA Wofun Akobo Extension by Iwo Road Ibadan.

“For any modern estate to function and to have near constant electricity, they must be able to provide residents with constant power, which has made Rayfield Gardens City switch all the street lights in the estate to 100 percent solar power.

“Renewable sustainable energy is the game changer and for us, we are out to ensure that we provide all our residents with quality infrastructures, such as solid paved roads, drainages, multi-layer power (Grid and Solar Power) and Security, treated water plants, fiber optics fast internet penetration/5G Network and smart homes automation technology.

“To us, the beautiful and esthetics environment matters so much to us, as there will be clean air, a clean environment, flowers and gardens.

“Again, we are also trying to achieve zero noise, away from fossil fuel powered generator, which comes with carbon emissions, but solar lights on the streets and those installed in each unit of the houses will mitigate against air and noise pollution in the estate.”

