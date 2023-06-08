The 100 Women Lobby Group has urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his campaign promise of including more women in his cabinet.

Speaking at a press conference focused on the Electoral Integrity and Accountability in Nigeria Project, supported by the MacArthur Foundation, Felicia Onibon, the National Coordinator of the 100 Women Lobby Group, expressed the group’s hope that President Tinubu would take the initiative to present the five gender bills as an Executive Bill to the 10th assembly.

In her statement, Onibon congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on assuming office and reminded him of his commitments to Nigerian women and youth.

She stressed the importance of increased female representation in his administration, emphasizing the demand for 35% women’s representation in appointive positions across all levels to achieve gender equity.

One of the group’s primary requests is for President Tinubu to champion the five gender bills and present them as executive bills to the 10th assembly.

They believe that Nigeria needs to take pride in its position among nations by addressing gender disparities, as development is often influenced by a country’s gender status.

Onibon highlighted the underrepresentation of women at all levels of decision-making in Nigeria, citing data to support this claim. She emphasized that women’s full and equitable participation in public life is crucial for building and sustaining a strong, vibrant democracy and achieving social and economic development.

The “Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability in Nigeria Project” by the MacArthur Foundation was deemed highly relevant in the current Nigerian political climate. Onibon emphasized the need to maintain the integrity and accountability of the system to prevent further exclusion of women from political participation.

The issue of low representation and participation of women in politics and electoral processes in Nigeria is evident, stemming from long-standing marginalization. Efforts have been made to engage and facilitate a critical mass of women in political processes, with the aim of increasing their involvement at all levels.

As elected legislators at the national and state levels were congratulated, Onibon reminded them of the importance of reflecting more women’s voices in legislative decisions for equitable development in Nigeria. She urged the 10th assembly to prioritize the five gender bills that were rejected during the 9th assembly, calling for the president’s full support of Nigerian women’s demands for a more equitable society.

Under the “Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability in Nigeria Project,” the 100 Women Lobby Group conducted various activities across the six geo-political zones of the country.





These activities included advocacy, communications and publications, women’s training sessions, engagements with female youth leaders in political parties, and sensitization campaigns on women’s issues.

Onibon expressed appreciation for the efforts of their cluster members, including Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), The Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), ElectHER, and members of the 100 Women Group nationwide.

