‘Remain vigilant,’ Turkey warns of Fethullah terrorist group in Nigeria

The Turkish government has raised the alarm over the presence of members of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Nigeria, warning that the group continues to operate in various sectors under humanitarian cover.

Mehmet Poroy, Turkish Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, made this known on Tuesday night in Abuja during a dinner hosted by the Turkish Embassy to commemorate Türkiye’s Democracy and National Unity Day.

The event, held annually, marks the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt in Türkiye, which the government has consistently blamed on the Gülen movement, officially labelled as FETO.

According to the Turkish government, the coup was foiled through the resilience of patriotic citizens and loyal forces in defence of President Recep Erdoğan’s administration.

“They are still being captured and arrested today. The presence of such an organisation poses a threat to every country in which it operates,” Poroy said.

The Turkish envoy specifically alleged that the group maintains activities in Nigeria, particularly within the education and healthcare sectors, warning that its continued presence could threaten national security.

“Unfortunately, the FETO terrorist organisation still maintains its activities in Nigeria, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare. We consistently inform our Nigerian friends about the nature and dangers of this organisation, and urge them to remain vigilant and cautious,” he added.

Poroy explained that Türkiye has, through international collaboration, dismantled many of FETO’s networks abroad, taking over several of the institutions previously linked to the movement. However, he admitted that the group’s global structure has not been completely eradicated.

“The fact that new investigations and arrests into the organisation continue to be launched demonstrates the need for this struggle to be pursued with unwavering determination,” he said.

“In several countries, including Nigeria, FETO continues to pump its operations under the presence of humanitarian aid, education, healthcare, and interfaith dialogue.

“You must not forget that behind this humanitarian appearance lies an organisation that seeks to infiltrate the political and bureaucratic institutions of host countries,” Poroy warned.

NAN reports that the Gülen movement, also known as Hizmet (meaning “Service” in Turkish), emerged in the late 1950s and was founded by Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, who died in October 2024 in Pennsylvania, United States, where he had lived in self-exile. He died as a fugitive wanted by the Turkish government.

