Release Nnamdi Kanu to douse tension, CUPP urges Buhari

The Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP) has advised President Mohammadu Buhari to respect the Federal High Court Abuja and High Court Umuahia rulings by releasing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

The group also urged the President to listen to the voice of the United Nations adding that his release would reduce tension in the country and also promote mass participation in the electoral process.

The mouthpiece of the coalition and renowned human rights campaigner, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere made the call on Thursday when he addressed newsmen at his country home, Akokwa in Ideator Council Area of Imo State.

Ikenga raised the alarm over the deteriorating health of the detained IPOB kingpin as revealed by his lawyers, urging President Mohammadu Buhari to quickly release the freedom fighter from the custody of the department of state services (ASS) without further delay.

Ikenga Imo who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato federal constituency in the forthcoming election wondered why the series of pronouncements by relevant authorities for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader had continued to be treated with contempt and disdain by the federal government.

He said: “As a human rights activist and an advocate for justice, equity and fairness, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.”

The CUPP spokesman lamented the persistent security challenges in the country, insisting that the federal government having addressed the agitations of the Niger Delta region, that of the North-East and the Boko Haram sect should equally apply the same measure to deal with those of the Southeast to reduce tension in the land.

He said: “We cannot continue like this unless some people are benefitting from the blood bath going on in the land”.

He decried the lopsided appointments in the country and equally frowned at the scenario now playing out in the nation’s apex bank (CBN) while dismissing the allegation against the governor of the bank, Godwin Emefiele, as baseless, unwarranted which he said is bereft of legal backing.

He said: “They just want to take his job and give it to a Northerner and that is why they are calling him a terrorist”.





The activist who called for a credible election in the country advised traducers of INEC and the CBN to sheathe their swords and join hands with Nigerians to strengthen these institutions.

He castigated the Imo State House of Assembly for saying “no” to local government and judicial autonomy, stating that the nation is in dire need of this and parliamentary autonomy in 2023.

The PDP chieftain advised the electorate in Imo to reject those who have nothing to offer at the polls, vote and defend their votes without any fear of molestation to redeem a state that has become a theatre of absurdities through senseless killings, burning of markets and destruction of properties.

