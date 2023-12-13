Anambra State Chapter of Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has passionately appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to unconditionally release leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention in order to forestall political tension in the Southeast part of Nigeria.

The appeal contained in the address signed by its Chairman, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme and Secretary, Comrade Chidi Mbah and presented on the occasion of commemoration of 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) 2023 held at Basilica of St. Andrew, Odoakpu Onitsha, Anambra State.

Comrade Ezekwueme noted that releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would not only douse the political tension in the Southeast but would also restore economic activities, improve security and end the sit-at-home threat.

He also said that the major responsibility of government is for the protection of lives and properties of its citizens, saying that security should be collective and collaborative effort of both government and the people.

” We decried with the great disdain outrageous insecurity, Kidnapping, armed robbery, killing, violent crimes, arson and criminalities very rampart in the country especially in the Southeast. It is not exaggeration, but existential reality that there is no day in the Southeast without recording violent crime, armed robbery, Kidnapping and killings”

The activist recalled that the two prominent Igbo leaders, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi and Professor Ben Nwabueze who passionately appealed for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to former President Buhari have died without the appeal being granted to them.

He, therefore, pleaded to President Tinubu to kindly release Kanu as a great tribute to the memories of the two former Igbo leaders.

However, Comrade Ezekwueme further recalled that on December 10, 1948, United Nations in her unique wisdom instituted December 10 every year as a day set aside for propagating, safe guiding, promoting, advocating, demanding and agitating for preservation and protecting humans and people’s rights, equity, good governance, socioeconomic justice and global peace.

” It is of prime importance to note that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights ( UDHR) the blue print for human rights and freedom are in the 30 articles defined on the basis of civil, political and social rights to which every person is entitled regardless of origin, sex, status, religion or clan cleavages”

Some other demands by the organization for government to adhere as meticulously articulated in the 10 pages address included the issue of Roads in the Southeast, Immediate stoppage of illegal collection and touting, 2023 General Election, Anambra 2025, End SARS panels, palliatives distribution, local government administration, political appointments, amongst other.

The state branch Chairman of the organization equally mentioned, operational vehicle and none availability of funds as the challenges militating against the activities of civil liberties organization

The guest speaker during the occasion, CSP Rabiu Garba reminded the organization that they should ginger government to be mindful of their policies and programme.

Rabiu who is the Divisional Police Officer of Central Police Station (CPS), Onitsha further noted that human rights should not be abused, saying that if you must fight for your rights, you must have knowledge and courage.

Similarly, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Aderemi Adeoye who was represented at the occasion by the Area Commander Onitsha, Gregory Itobore urged CLO to ensure that justice should be checked mate to ensure that people whose rights have been infringed upon to get justice, urging them not to relent in their activities.

High point of the occasion was presentation of awards to eminent personalities which included; Chairman of Board of Trustees of International Society for Human Rights and Rule of Law, Nze Emeka Umeagbalasi, Coordinator of Abia State coordinator of Congress Civil Society, Comrade Damian Ogudike amongst other.

