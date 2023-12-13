The USAID Nigeria State Accountability, Transparency, and Effectiveness Activity, also known as State2State, in conjunction with stakeholders on conflict mitigation, has commended the Sokoto State government on its plan to establish a community guard corps in the state.

This was part of the resolutions during a one-day programme organised by the State2State tagged “Sokoto State quarterly conflict mitigation and prevention dialogue” on Tuesday at Command Guest House.

Speaking with newsmen during the programme, the acting team leader of State2State in the state, Usman Faleye, described the move by the Sokoto State government as a bold step in tackling insecurity and banditry in the state.

He said State2State is ready to support the government in making the programme successful in stabilising the state.

He further explained that the insecurity, if not checked, will affect the internal revenue generation of the state, the ease of doing business in the state, and the socioeconomic situation in Sokoto State.

He said the organisation has absolute confidence in the new administration in the state to better handle the insecurity and other social activities in the state.

Also speaking in his remarks, the chairman of the Association of Communities Resident in Sokoto, Olubunmi Dare Samuel, said the association is committed to ensuring the success of the security guard corps in the state.

He said the association, which has about 28 members who are state residents in Sokoto, commends state-to-state activity for identifying with Sokoto State.

