Relatives of NNPP Gubernatorial Candidate in Bauchi Defect to PDP

A younger brother to the Gubernatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State, Sen Haliru Jika, Buhari Jika, alongside some of his relatives, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in support of Governor Bala Mohammed’s second term candidacy.

Similarly, the coordinator of the state’s former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar SAN, Auwalu Ibrahim Ganjuwa, and the state Chairman of the Aspirants Forum, Abbas Abdullahi Lawal Barde, have also joined Governor Bala Mohammed’s campaign train.

They announced their position at the campaign rally held in Kafin Madaki, the Headquarters of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the State.

The defectors explained that they were convinced by the Governor’s developmental initiatives geared toward transforming the state.

They blamed the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Halliru Dauda Jika, for not complementing the efforts of Governor Bala Mohammed by facilitating intervention projects from the federal government.

According to the defectors, they remained resolute in mobilizing support for the re-election bid of the incumbent Governor to enable him to consolidate the provision of people’s oriented projects.

While receiving the defectors, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed appreciation for what he described as an attestation of the acceptance of his leadership style.

The Governor had earlier inspected the ongoing construction of some strategic roads linking towns and villages across the local government area, where he assured speeded completion of the works in view of their importance.

The projects included the road linking Gubi, Gidan Waya to Kamfanin Fulani as well as Soro, Ganjuwa to Miya, where he assured execution of quality work.