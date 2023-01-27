2023: Group outlines four LG battlegrounds in Kwara

Politics
By Biola Azeez-Ilorin
kwara Kwara NUJ governorship debate, Offa robbery trial resumes, Gunmen kill father, Kwara loses Area Commander, Kwara boundary dispute, Suspected ritualist in possession, Kehinde Akintola - Abuja 2023 election: Reps Deputy Speaker emerges APC candidate for Wase federal constituency The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State. Declaring the results of the primary election conducted on Friday, Chairman of the party's electoral committee, Adie Ferdinand said the Deputy Speaker scored 59 votes to emerge as APC candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections. According to the chairman of the electoral committee, 60 delegates were registered for the primaries, out of which 59 cast their ballots and one abstained. "The Deputy Speaker has scored 59 votes to emege as candidate for the APC in Wase Federal Constituency while the other candidates didn't get any votes In his acceptance speech, the Deputy Speaker thanked the delegates and leadership of APC for re-electing him their flagbearer. He stressed the need for unity among party stakeholders in the state, saying what the party needs at this time is the cooperation and support from every citizen of the state for accelerate growth and development. The Deputy Speaker also thanked members of his team for supporting and working hard to produce good results, and assured that the confidence reposed in him would spur him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people. He assured the people of Wase Federal Constituency that the milestone attained through his representation, which led to his overwhelming affirmation as the APC candidate, will give him the inspiration and courage to face the challenges that lie ahead., One dies as miscreants, Adulterated herbal medicine, fish farmer released by abductors, Three die in Kwara auto crash, Gunmen abduct twin daughters, Man, 20, machetes one to death in Kwara, Gunmen kidnap mother, two children in Kwara, Man arrested for killing brother for money ritual in Kwara, Kwara, Kwara Yoruba demands merger

A leading pro-democracy group in Kwara state, Kwara Must Change, has identified four local government areas described as battlegrounds in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

In a statement by the group convener, Mallam Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group said that the identified local government areas have a strong opposition presence, adding that it is too close to predict a likely winner in the forthcoming governorship election due to changing dynamics.

Projecting the outcome of 2023 governorship elections across the 16 local government areas of the state, the group stated that the election might not be so competitive in 12 local government areas, which make up 75 percent of the state, saying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would win.

“The 12 local govt areas are largely domiciled in Kwara North and Kwara Central senatorial districts, with some being in Kwara South senatorial district”, it said.

However, “Out of the remaining four battleground local governments, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will compete for victory in three, namely Oke-Ero, Oyun and Ifelodun local government areas, while another opposition party, Social Democratic Party (SDP) would compete for victory in two local governments, namely Irepodun and Ifelodun local governments,” the report stated said.

He also noted that another political party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), may also compete for victory in Ifelodun local government, thereby making Ifelodun local government the most competitive local government in the forthcoming election.

By this report, APC will likely win two Senate and four House of Representatives elections in Kwara Central and Kwara North without much competition. Still, the party has intense competition in at least four local government areas in Kwara South senatorial district.

The group, whose projection in the 2019 election was termed accurate, titled the “2023 Kwara Political Landscape” research report.

Malam Hamza said that projection was part of the efforts of the group to provide members of the public, particularly the business community, an insight into the political landscape to guide their investment and business interest and decisions.

“The independent research will also enable political parties and candidates to make informed decisions about their chances and prospect, to enhance democratic conversation and political politicking.


“Kwara Must Change research and electoral projections will assist business owners and investors in having insight into the political landscape of Kwara state ahead of the general election to guide their business decisions, investment, and strategy.

“It would also help political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shape their expectations, hope and enhance their motivation,” Hamzat said.

You might also like
Politics

Osun Tribunal: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Oyetola

Politics

Court disqualifies LP senatorial candidate in Anambra

Politics

Tinubu congratulates Oyetola, says victory is triumph of perseverance

Politics

2023 election, a defining moment for Nigeria, Gbajabiamila tells EU Mission

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More