2023: Group outlines four LG battlegrounds in Kwara

A leading pro-democracy group in Kwara state, Kwara Must Change, has identified four local government areas described as battlegrounds in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

In a statement by the group convener, Mallam Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group said that the identified local government areas have a strong opposition presence, adding that it is too close to predict a likely winner in the forthcoming governorship election due to changing dynamics.

Projecting the outcome of 2023 governorship elections across the 16 local government areas of the state, the group stated that the election might not be so competitive in 12 local government areas, which make up 75 percent of the state, saying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would win.

“The 12 local govt areas are largely domiciled in Kwara North and Kwara Central senatorial districts, with some being in Kwara South senatorial district”, it said.

However, “Out of the remaining four battleground local governments, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will compete for victory in three, namely Oke-Ero, Oyun and Ifelodun local government areas, while another opposition party, Social Democratic Party (SDP) would compete for victory in two local governments, namely Irepodun and Ifelodun local governments,” the report stated said.

He also noted that another political party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), may also compete for victory in Ifelodun local government, thereby making Ifelodun local government the most competitive local government in the forthcoming election.

By this report, APC will likely win two Senate and four House of Representatives elections in Kwara Central and Kwara North without much competition. Still, the party has intense competition in at least four local government areas in Kwara South senatorial district.

The group, whose projection in the 2019 election was termed accurate, titled the “2023 Kwara Political Landscape” research report.

Malam Hamza said that projection was part of the efforts of the group to provide members of the public, particularly the business community, an insight into the political landscape to guide their investment and business interest and decisions.

“The independent research will also enable political parties and candidates to make informed decisions about their chances and prospect, to enhance democratic conversation and political politicking.





“Kwara Must Change research and electoral projections will assist business owners and investors in having insight into the political landscape of Kwara state ahead of the general election to guide their business decisions, investment, and strategy.

“It would also help political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shape their expectations, hope and enhance their motivation,” Hamzat said.