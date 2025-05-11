Power supply: Band A customers in 557 streets to get compensation from DisCos

Electricity customers on Band A living in 557 streets across franchise areas belonging to nine Distribution Companies (DisCos) are to get compensation following an order by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to the regulatory body, the DisCos failed to meet the minimum power supply requirement mandated under the new electricity tariff regime for this category of consumers on the highest electricity tariffs, at least 20 hours of electricity supply per day, also known as Band A.

The affected DisCos affected by this directive include Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), Ikeja Electric, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), and Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

NERC ordered that the affected DisCos implement the compensation, through either electricity credit or improved power supply, across 152 electricity feeders for poor supply in April.

The regulatory commission also listed Enugu Electricity Distribution Company among those required to upgrade the power supply to some areas.

Recall that the NERC, in 2024, approved a tariff hike of over 300 per cent for customers on Band A and also mandated a minimum daily power supply of 20 hours.

Despite this development and a significant expansion of the Band A customer base, consumers have continued to lament poor service delivery.

The NERC, in the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO), said, “Pursuant to the provisions of the order on migration of customers and compensation for service failure under the service-based tariff framework (“Order on Migration”) and the directive to electricity distribution companies on band a feeder performance monitoring, upgrade and downgrade (“Directive for Operationalisation of Band A Feeders”), the commission, based on the feeder performance report for March 1, 2025, hereby orders as follows.

“AEDC shall make appropriate compensation to the affected customers in Band A feeders listed in Appendix 3 for failure to deliver up to 20 hours of average supply, but more than 18 hours of average supply, in line with the provisions of the Order on Migration, while the feeders shall remain as Band A.

“AEDC shall downgrade the Band A feeder listed in Appendix 2 to the commensurate level of supply and make appropriate compensation to the affected customers in line with the provisions of the Order on Migration.”

According to the MYTO, the EKEDC is expected to make compensation to customers in 155 streets served by 57 feeders — becoming the DisCo with the highest number of affected streets.

For those on the Abuja franchise, the AEDC is expected to compensate consumers on 74 streets across 20 feeders.

Some of the areas to receive compensation include Army resettlement, Papal Ground, Sahad Super Stores, Aso Garden, Nydren supermarket, National War College, NERC headquarters, CBN Headquarters, Bassan Plaza, Reiz Continental, Nalado, the Chinese Embassy, and the entire Area One and Two.

