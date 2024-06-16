The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has called on leaders to redouble efforts in finding solution to the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

The Sultan made the call during his Sallah message at his palace in Sokoto when thousands of Muslim Ummah gathered to pay him homage.

Shortly after the prayers the Sultan of Sokoto addressed thousands of Muslim faithful at his palace where he called on leaders to redouble efforts in fixing the nation’s economy and fight the rising insecurity to enables access their farm and end hunger in the country.

Imam Malamin Akwara, the Chief Imam of the Sultan Bello mosque led the two units prayers at the Sokoto central Eid ground, where the Sultan of Sokoto, the Sokoto state Deputy Governor and other top government officials observe the Eid prayers to mark this year’s Eld -El-Kabir celebration.

He also advised well to do individual in the society to assist the less privileged members of the society.

In a related development, residents of Gwiwa Eka, a suburb within Sokoto metropolis were full of praise to Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for donating a cow to them, for Salah celebration.

Adamu Abdulrahaman, a resident, who spoke on behalf of the Salah meat beneficiaries, expressed their gratitude to Peter Obi, for putting smiles on their faces on this auspicious occassion.

According to him, “some of us could not afford the high cost of rams in the market. We are grateful to Peter Obi, for this magnanimity and called on other well to do personality to emulate his good gesture.”

