Record label vows to dominate African music scene

Expose Talent Records, a company renowned for music promotion across the African continent and globally, has declared its resolve to dominate the African music scene with the massive release of songs from the long list of artistes on its label.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Sylvester Kegbeh, and made available to journalists, the company noted that music lovers, particularly those familiar with its artistes, should look forward to a wide range of fresh releases that reflect the evolving African music landscape.

This, Kegbeh said, will be achieved through numerous collaborations with artistes from different countries to foster a more inclusive music environment.

The statement reads: “Expose Talent Records is a music label focused on nurturing and promoting emerging talent around the world. The label aims to provide resources, exposure and support to artistes, helping them to reach wider audiences both locally and internationally.

“We plan to contribute to the growth of the African music scene by signing diverse and innovative artistes beyond the shores of Liberia to showcase unique sounds and styles. We plan on promoting cross-cultural collaborations to blend different musical genres and expand the audience. Supporting artists with marketing, production, and distribution to enhance their visibility.”

Dwelling on Liberian music and its growth, Kegbeh stated: “Liberian music has a rich cultural heritage but faces challenges, including competition from other African countries. To enhance its competitiveness, several steps need to be taken and these include: Greater investment in music production and distribution.

“Support policies from the government and private sectors to promote local artists. Emphasis on international collaborations to gain wider exposure and recognition. By addressing these areas, Liberian music can carve out a more significant space in the African music ecosystem and reach global audience.”

