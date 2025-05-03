Abakaliki/Enugu expressway now safe for motorists — FERMA

…reinstates washout on the road

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Ebonyi State, has reinstated a washout on the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway which posed a danger to commuters and other road users.

The washout occurred at Km 8+500 on a long-span bridge on the expressway.

Akinyemi Ojo, Federal Road Maintenance Engineer, Federal Road Maintenance Agency, Ebonyi Field Office, told journalists that the washout was reinstated this year by the agency.

Ojo said the road is now safe for motorists and other road users following the reinstatement of the washout.

“There is a serious washout that occurred last year October at Kilometer 8+500 on the bridge location, long span bridge along Enugu/Abakaliki road.

“The washout occurred as a result of heavy flood that encroached the carriage ways with a very big hole which posed danger to the commuters.

“We were unable to attend to it last year because the water level was high. So, we waited when the water recessed this year. So, we have reinstated the washout and it is motorable and safe for road users now,” he said.

He urged motorists to always slow down when approaching a bridge to prevent road crashes.

He noted that some bridges are narrower than the carriageway width, which calls for caution by road users.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE