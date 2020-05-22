Recession: Don calls for downward review of politicians’ salaries, allowances

An Islamic don, Professor Sabit Olagoke has urged the federal government and state governments to urgently consider a downward review of salaries and allowances of political office holders’ including top officials in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to save the nation from the impending recession. Olagoke gave this admonition in his Eid-el Fitri message to Nigerians.

The don stressed that the reduction of cost of staff salaries, without downsizing the workforce, will prevent social menace and prevent the country from economic collapse after COVID 19.

He charged the federal government not to be carried away with containing coronavirus such that it fails to prepare for the sustenance of the nation’s economy after the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Reps threaten to prosecute MDAs over breach of 2020 budget

He emphasised the need for government to reduce recurrent expenditure and get serious on economic diversification.

According to the Islamic scholar, the inadequacies in the areas of the health sector, education, agriculture, food sufficiency, infrastructure are greater challenges that the nation should address.

On the fight against coronavirus, he charged medical and pharmaceutical Departments, Institutions, Research Centres, Herbal Experts and NAFDAC to work together on a homegrown antidote to COVID 19.

In curbing coronavirus, Olagoke noted that seeking divine intervention should not be ruled out.

He, however, admonished people to continue adhering to protocols of maintenance of personal hygiene, social distancing, regular washing of hands and use of face mask.

How Lockdown Made Pregnant Woman To Die During Labour In Ogun

A pregnant woman, Mrs Waidat Adedeji, died on Thursday, at Ita-Otu General Hospital, Ibiade in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State during labour. Tribune Online learnt that the woman who fell into labour and was being taken to the hospital on a motorcycle by the rider along with one of her children… Read full story

We’ve Spent N800 Million To Test 16,000 People For Coronavirus, Says Lagos Govt

Lagos State government on Thursday said it had expended about N800 million in carrying out 16,000 COVID-19 test in the state so far, disclosing that each of the test, which had been fully paid for, costs between N40,000 and N50,000. The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known… Read full story

Why Buhari Gives Appointment To Those He Knows —Kokori

Chief Ovie Frank Kokori, a former secretary general of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and current stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, is worried by the rate of unending corruption, insecurity caused by herdsmen and kidnappers and issue… Read full story

Customs Intercept N1.2bn Cannabis On Lagos Waters

Operatives of the Western Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) have intercepted drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa valued at N1,002,050,000 during a seagoing patrol on Lagos waters. The Controller of the command, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, revealed this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday… Read full story

Father And Son Surrender To Police After Killing Neighbour For Allegedly Sleeping With Wife

A father and his son have surrendered themselves to the police in Nasarawa State after killing their neighbour. Mr Henry Oboteh, a trado-medical doctor, who was said to be in his mid-50s, was killed by one Mr Collins, his son and his security guard on Wednesday, May 20, at Angwan Tiv in Masaka, for allegedly… Don Don Don DonRead full

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE