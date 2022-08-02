Rebuilding the nation

Letters
By Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan
Rebuilding the nation Equipping the police poverty We need foreign intervention, On teenage pregnancy, On Muslim-Muslim, Nigeria 2023, On actions and inactions on Owo attack, loan lawyer Owo terror attack: ISWAP, Tobacco the silent killer, Delegates and Utopian visions, Why regular milk consumption, Aso Rock The pressing need, The pressing need Saying no Criminalising ransom, president Sex education and parental, Paradox of war, Only the living , Making social media profitable , Between the Federal Government Youths and psychology ,. Is the government confused? , Involving youths Is the land use, Breaking biases women face, Breaking biases women face in the workplace, Fuel scarcity: Nigerians Need to restructure Kannywood, Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress, It’s easy to get, On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Commending NIRSAL’s interventions, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

In the building technology profession, structural engineers do not take the making of solid foundations with levity, especially in a swampy environment. By the same token, building the nation appropriately should be the primary objective of those who are aspiring to occupy elective positions in the country.

All sectors that are in a state of comatose in the country should be resuscitated. The most paramount sector is the education where the youth that are expected to build the nation are supposed to acquire  knowledge in various disciplines and then contributes their quota to the development of the nation.  The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)  has been on strike for nearly six months and the youth that are supposed to build the nation are now  roaming the streets doing nothing! How do we build the nation in this situation?  The fact is that there is no amount of money spent  on the educational sector that may be regarded as excessive.

The role of education in developing the leaders of tomorrow cannot be quantified. The truth of the matter  is that some of our leaders are only interested in building a structure that is not beneficial to the general public. The late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, built some monumental structures that are  beneficial to the masses till now.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s free education greatly transformed the lives of children whose parents could not afford to pay for the qualitative education they enjoyed. Apparently, many politicians are in politics today only their own selfish interest. A patriotic leader should have keen interest in developmental projects that will enhance the living standards of Nigerians.

The 2023 general election is fast approaching. Aspirants for various electives position are therefore implored to work out strategies that will enable them to rebuild our great country, Nigeria.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan, Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE  

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

 

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Letters

Equipping the police

Letters

The proposed ban on commercial motorcycle operations

Letters

We must end poverty

Letters

Our poor economy

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More