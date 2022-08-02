Rebuilding the nation

In the building technology profession, structural engineers do not take the making of solid foundations with levity, especially in a swampy environment. By the same token, building the nation appropriately should be the primary objective of those who are aspiring to occupy elective positions in the country.

All sectors that are in a state of comatose in the country should be resuscitated. The most paramount sector is the education where the youth that are expected to build the nation are supposed to acquire knowledge in various disciplines and then contributes their quota to the development of the nation. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for nearly six months and the youth that are supposed to build the nation are now roaming the streets doing nothing! How do we build the nation in this situation? The fact is that there is no amount of money spent on the educational sector that may be regarded as excessive.

The role of education in developing the leaders of tomorrow cannot be quantified. The truth of the matter is that some of our leaders are only interested in building a structure that is not beneficial to the general public. The late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, built some monumental structures that are beneficial to the masses till now.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s free education greatly transformed the lives of children whose parents could not afford to pay for the qualitative education they enjoyed. Apparently, many politicians are in politics today only their own selfish interest. A patriotic leader should have keen interest in developmental projects that will enhance the living standards of Nigerians.

The 2023 general election is fast approaching. Aspirants for various electives position are therefore implored to work out strategies that will enable them to rebuild our great country, Nigeria.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan, Ibadan.

