The various staff unions in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, as well as the Parent Forum of the university, have reacted to the Federal Government’s suspension of both the chairman of the governing council, Dr Wale Babalakin and the embattled Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Tribune Online reports that the FG also constituted an independent panel to investigate the matter that led to the crisis rocking the university.

The unions include the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU). The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) did not respond.

While the trio of ASUU, NASU and Parent forum said the Federal Government position was not only a welcome development but also a bold and courageous step, SSANU through its chairman, Mr Olusola Sowunmi, said it was in prayer mood for UNILAG and still studying the development.

Tribune Online spoke to each of them separately on phone on Saturday.

The chairman of ASUU, Dr Dele Ashiru; and that of NASU, Mr Kehinde Ajibade: and the Parent Forum, Mr Babatunde Majekodunmi, said the Federal Government in this regards, had done well as it is on the side of the rule of law.

They said the decision would certainly provide room for all feuding parties in the crisis to present their cases before an independent panel constituted to investigate all the issues in contention and bring permanent peace to the university.

They said UNILAG as an institution needs to be guided by extant laws in all its activities so as to live up to its mandates of producing total students, quality research and community services.

“So our union on this note appreciates the Federal Government for this courageous step to halt Wale Babalakin’s shenanigan in UNILAG,” ASUU boss stressed.

Meanwhile, all efforts to speak to the sacked acting vice-chancellor, Professor Omololu Soyombo, on the news proved abortive as he did not pick calls made to his cell phone by Tribune Online at the time of filing the report.

