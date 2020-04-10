Reactions trail Adele’s court order to pay ex-husband N64.8 billion

Adele’s divorce from ex-husband, Simon Konecki, has caused a lot of social media buzz recently, after the singer’s marriage, which was said to be without a prenuptial agreement, seems to have cost her millions of pounds. According to reports, she is being ordered to pay him the sum of N64.8 billion, and this has been met with mixed reactions.

Adele who got married to Konecki in 2017 did not strike up a prenuptial agreement to protect her wealth. Following their separation, it has been reported that the ‘Hello’ singer gave Konecki a house close to her N3.1 billion (£6.9 million) mansion in Beverly Hills. Although the couple’s agreement to share custody of their son Angelo is public knowledge, her request for the settlement to be private was approved by a court in Los Angeles.

Details, including financial, sales or other confidential business information will not be available to the public, while those who require access will be forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement. However, speculations currently circulating on the internet suggest the singer, whose net worth is £150 million (N67.4 billion), has been ordered to pay Konecki a whopping N64.8 billion (£144 million) as a divorce settlement.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

