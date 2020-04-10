Burna boy, Lady Gaga, John Legend and a host of stars join forces for ‘One world: Together at home’

Building on the success of the digital series ‘One world: Together at Home’, Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are partnering for a special one-night event of the same name, to air across BET/MTV/MTV base on Sunday, April 19 from 4 – 6 a.m (WAT).

Launched with Chris Martin of Coldplay on March 16, 2020, ‘Together at Home’ has become an outlet for artistes to share music with their fans for a purpose, to educate and inform millions around WHO’s critical effort to prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘One world: Together at home’ is not a charity event, but a broad global entertainment special to support the World Health Organisation and the global fight to end COVID-19. The show will feature A-list superstars such as Burna Boy, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Jimmy Fallon and more.

The two-hour programme will be hosted by marquee personalities from each of the major networks. It will include both live and pre-taped performances from the world’s most prominent artistes with multi-million naira pledges to the WHO’s solidarity response fund.

The show will lift viewer’s spirits in these trying times with exclusive and unique cameos from the worlds of music and arts, sports superstars, and comedic sketches, while always drawing back to its core purpose to educate and inform on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response.

The broadcast will also feature interviews with experts from WHO as well as stories of frontline health care workers from around the world.

