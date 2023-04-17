The Department of State Services DSS said that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the attack of its staff by some political miscreants in Adamawa State during Saturday’s re-run elections in the state

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by its Spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunnaya, while calling for calm, the Service implored concerned parties in the State to remain peace-loving and shun violence. The statement reads, ‘the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a trending video on the social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State. This followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the State.

” While calling for calm, the Service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace loving and shun violence.