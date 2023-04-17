The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna state on Monday, rejected the results of the re-run election held in Kudan, Giwa West, Kauru and Sanga State House of Assembly constituencies of the state.

In a protest letter signed by the Kaduna State PDP Secretary, Ibrahim Wusono, and made available to newsmen alleged that their agents were beaten and sent away from polling units and collation centres.

The PDP’s letter which was addressed to the Kaduna state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission, stated that the party had rejected the re-run election results.

“I have been directed to officially draw your attention to the above subject matter on the Kaduna re-run elections.

“You are aware that re-run elections were held in four State House of Assembly Constituencies in Kaduna State namely Kudan, Giwa West, Kauru and Sanga.

However, the letter said “As permitted by law, we sent our agents at both the polling units where the elections were held or were to hold and the collation centres.

However, the party alleged that “the reports we received from our agents showed that the election was marred by violence, thuggery, ballot box snatching, assault and battery, use of compromised security agents to harass, intimidate and chase out our supporters and agents from the polling units and the collation centers. Votes buying by the ruling party”

“As aforementioned, examples include our Party’s Returning Agent at the Kudan Collation Center, Hon. Abdullahi S. Ahmed was beaten up. He was beaten and forced out of the collation center for opposing a wrong that was being perpetrated.”

PDP added : “We therefore state unequivocally that we will not accept any results brought to you because the elections were not free and fair.

“So, while we look forward to you to use your good office to ensure the rejection of the results, accept our assurances of highest esteem, please”

Attempt to speak with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna state chapter spokesman, Salisu Tanko Wusono failed as he did not return calls put through him to comment over PDP claims.