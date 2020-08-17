Re: ‘Let’s close schools forever’

Monday Lines with Dr. Lasisi Olagunju dated August 10, 2020 is a biting satire from Olagunju’s arsenal of wisdom. To start with, columnists and editors make wonderful and excellent leaders as well as heads of government.

Back home here, we have ex-Lagos State governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, living legend and many others of blessed memory. Far away in the United Kingdom, another is making waves already.

Nigeria’s quagmire could be solved by the finest of them all. Dr. Lasisi Olagunju is a genius, one of Nigeria’s greatest writers, bringing hope where none exists, evidenced by his gripping and inspiring articles, great, awesome and simply stupendous.

I suggested to a friend that Nigeria’s jigsaw could be surmounted by some of our finest editors and columnists. He said to me, “but Dr. Reuben Abati used to be one of them. How did he fare when he found himself in the corridors of power?” My response was that Dr. Abati was in the corridor of power engaged as a paid agent to window-dress his principal, and he did just that.

John R. Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

