Heavy rainfall coming in September, Lagos government alerts residents

Lagos State Government over the weekend alerted residents that the state will experience more heavy rainfall from the end of August into September, adding that it is intensifying measures to minimise the effects.

Addressing the press at Alausa, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello said work is ongoing on more than 200 secondary channels with over 80 per cent in various stages of completion just as 46 primary channels are presently receiving various forms of attention.

“This is in addition to the gigantic efforts of our Emergency Flood Abatement Gangs (EFAG) that are being deployed round the state to undertake quick fix to free manholes or clogged up drains manually,” he said.

He stated that one of the new measures put in place to combat flash flooding is the provision of pumping stations with a pilot one being planned for Ilubirin in Lagos Island.

He explained that the pumping stations will ensure quick pumping out of water from flooded neighbourhoods and reduce risk of damages to properties.

Bello said major flood prone areas in the State that are natural buffers to the lagoon like Isheri and its environs, Owode, Agboyi –Ketu will also benefit.

In his words: “For a coastal city like Lagos, once it rains consistently for a minimum of 8 hours, we are bound to have flash flood caused by increasing inability of effective discharge into the lagoon which is brought about by a rise of the ocean level.

“This will automatically lock up all our drainages and until the water level goes down, the drainages would be unable to discharge.

“This is the new wave in most coastal cities around the world including those who have adopted the best of technological advancements to curtail flooding.”

Relying on data from the Nigerian Hydrological Services, Bello said the months of July, August, September and October also known as JASO months signify heavy rainfall, flooding and flood disasters in most parts of the country.

He reiterated that while states like Ogun and Ekiti suffer from urban and river flooding, Lagos is at the receiving end of three types: coastal, urban and river flooding, because of the peculiarity of its location.

Bello said the management of the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority has also commenced staggered release of water from the Oyan Dam, with 8 to 10 Million cubic metres being released in August, which will increase to 18 million in September and 23 million cubic meters in October which is the peak.

He appealed to residents of low lying areas that are contiguous to the Ogun River to be alert to the possibility of their homes being flooded as water is released from the dam.

He urged residents to adopt an attitudinal change of not dumping refuse in drainage channels and erecting structures on drainage alignments, vowing to prosecute offenders.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, maintained that the effort to contain flood was the responsibility of everyone and not left to government alone.

He enjoined Lagosians to collaborate with the Government by cleaning the drainages in their frontages and desisting from Indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorized places.

According to him, I would like to appeal to Lagosians to always play their part in cleaning of the environment. This must be a collective effort, so residents should ensure they take responsibility of what is going on around them.

He sounded a note of warning to those engaging in these unwholesome acts to desist, saying that the Ministry had empowered its environmental enforcement agents to arrest and prosecute sanitation offenders in the state.

He thereafter enjoined residents to report all cases of drainage blockages, dumping of waste into canals and other unauthorized places to the appropriate authority saying that by so doing you are complimenting the State Government efforts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

SERAP Demands Withdrawal Of Broadcasting Code Seeking To Sanction Contents ‘Insulting’ Leader

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to “urgently instruct the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal broadcasting code and memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects or insults the president, governors…