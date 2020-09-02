Rapper, B3ThaPlug, off to fresh start as he drops ‘What It Cost Me’, opens new studio

Travon Cosby, popularly known as B3ThaPlug, is a rapper and songwriter based in the United States of America.

Over the years, B3 has understudied artistes like Young Thug, NBA, Gucci Mane, Youngboy and 50 Cent to mention but a few, and these hip hop heavyweights have influenced his brutal, legato and precise style of rap.

Now, B3ThaPlug has announced that he will be dropping a new song this September with his return debut titled, ‘What It Cost Me’, a song that talks about the popsters’ journey, career challenges and personal life.

In his bid to rebrand, he recently took down all his previous releases from the internet. He is also opening a new studio named ‘The Brick House Studio’.

Speaking on his new effort and the studio, B3ThaPlug said, “I love music. It’s a getaway from all the pain and corruption in my life and also a very good income that keeps me busy. And there’s nothing better than to make money from something you love, that’s the reason I built my own studio. It’s also built for me to record my own art whenever I want to and also help artistes I have under my wing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…B3ThaPlug B3ThaPlug

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…B3ThaPlug B3ThaPlug

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…B3ThaPlug B3ThaPlug