FEC okays works, aviation, NDLEA contracts worth N26.06bn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved contracts worth N26.06bn for the implementation of projects in the Ministries of Works and Housing and Aviation as well as for the purchase of accommodation for the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House correspondents at a briefing that his ministry secured approval for an emergency works as well as complete work on the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State, at the aggregated cost of N11.74 billion.

He added: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to Council for the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State for two approvals. The first was to ratify the emergency works that were undertaken over seven kilometres between 2019 at N1.145billion, and then to approve the award by the same contractor to now complete the balance of 55 kilometres which was approved also at N10.589billion.

“So, just by way of emphasis, we did an emergency 7 kilometres out of 62 kilometres. Because it was an emergency we need to come for ratification which was given and we now got approval to award the remaining 55 kilometres so that we can complete the road which was also given.”

Speaking on his ministry’s approval, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said it involves the upgrade and refurbishment of the safe tower equipment in four airports; Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

According to him, the cost for the contract, which he said is in two denomination components, is N13,122,230,999.17.

Sirika stated: “This is just to increase the efficiency of the airports and reduce the workload in the control tower and to automate what was hitherto analogue systems to digital. The total contract sum is N13.122, 230, 999.17.

“This is in two parts. The first component which is a foreign component is twenty-eight million, four hundred and eighty-nine thousand, five hundred and sixty-five (€28,489,565m). The naira component is N3.491,504,488.31. Of course, there will be 7.5% added VAT. It will be for the completion period of 12 months.

“This has been approved as part of things that we do in Civil Aviation that passengers don’t see, that is the major work that we do, it is a terminal building or runway which you can see, these are the things that are out there in the bushes which contribute safety and security of our space.”

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, who spoke on the NDLEA contract, said the council approved his memorandum seeking to purchase accommodation for the agency.

According to him, the purchase of the property originally owned by Chanchangi Airlines and located Plot No. 1123-1129 Cadastral Zone 0607 at Aviation Village, Airport Road, Abuja, was approved for N1.20 billion.

Malami added: “The council eventually considered the memo and gave approval for the agency to acquire the property for a consideration of one billion, one hundred and ninety-six million naira (N1,196,000,000), inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT with a delivery period of four weeks.

“The vendor or the company from which the property meant for NDLEA is to be acquired is Msssrs Chachangi Airlines Nigeria Ltd.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

FEC okays N26.06bn contracts

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

FEC okays N26.06bn contracts