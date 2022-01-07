‘Rancor’ premieres January 14, features top rated Nollywood stars

Movie lovers across the country will have a new Nollywood movie to start the year with the premiere of ‘Rancor’, a tragic drama from Alesh Sanni Productions..

Offering a novel performance in the movie are superstars such as Clarion Chukwura, Nancy Ismime, Wole Ojo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Thomas, Afeez Oyetoro, Alesh Sanni, Toyin Adewale, Rotimi Salami, Mofe Duncan, Yinka Salau and others.

‘Rancor’ is directed by award winning film maker and director, Bola Enigma Akanbi. The movie tells the story of Dasola, who has inexplicable hatred for her asthmatic patient brother, Murewa. This breaks their mother’s heart as all she ever wanted was for the two siblings to love each other unconditionally.

Dasola finds herself mixed up in a street fight with her boyfriend which leads to his death and a jail term stares Dasola in the face. Her mother takes the blame to protect her daughter while Dasola flees to Lagos to start a new life, leaving her brother and mother behind.

After the death of their mother, Murewa eventually goes in search of Dasola to confront and face his sister, whose cold heart cost their family great misfortune.

Speaking on the new movie, Alesh Sanni, the producer said, “Rancor is a big project and we were deliberate about it. We were also being careful about the kind of story we wanted to tell in Nollywood. One of our goals is to tell African stories to the world and give 100 per cent entertainment with unpredictable stories at the cinema. After ‘Rancor’, we have even bigger dreams and plans in place”.

The movie will be premiered at Blue Pictures cinemas at the Lagos City mall and will be released to the cinema nationwide from January 14th.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…