Ramadan, opportunity for Nigerians to seek unity, shun religious fanatism ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has charged all religious leaders to shun religious fanatism and seek unity in order to foster peace across the country, noting that religion shouldn’t be used as a tool for discord and disunity.

Iba Adams gave the charge in Amuwo- Odofin, Lagos during the 8th edition of the annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), saying that the holy month of Ramadan is a special month that Muslim faithful all over the world observed the fasting in order to seek the face of the almighty Allah.

Iba Gani Adams, while applauding the Muslim faithful in the South-West region for being moderate in practising the Islamic religion, observing that religion shouldn’t be used as a tool for discord and disunity, however, frowned at some extremists in the Northern part of the country that had taken religion beyond the normal practice.

Giving reasons for the annual Ramadan lecture, Iba Adams stated further that the lecture was designed to explore the beauty of the Islamic religion, saying the OPC template created boundless opportunities for all believers.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, I subscribe to the three major religions, and that same belief also applies to all members of the OPC.

“Our efforts to liberate our race from bondage is beyond religion, so I think it is our responsibility as a group to accommodate all religions in order to ensure peace and unity.





“Nigeria remains where it is today because we have used religion as tools for war and discord. I think we can move forward if we can retrace our steps,” the Yoruba generalissimo said.

“During Ramadan, you see the rich identifying with the poor. They share and extend their hands of generosity to the poor and the downtrodden in the society because they know the importance of the holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

The guest lecturer, Sheik Jamiu Amiolorun, in his lecture, dwelled on the need to be closer to Allah, saying Allah had blessed the world with the month of Ramadan.

He urged members of the Oodua People’s Congress to remain loyal to the highest authority, even as he noted that the Yoruba had traditions which were not at variance with the religion and the belief that God is the Ultimate.

Amiolorun urged the leaders to address the security situation in the country, insisting that all religious leaders should embrace peace in order to strengthen the bond of unity across the country.

“Going forward, the holy month offers us the opportunity to retrace our steps. If not for people like Aare Gani Adams, Yoruba would have lost the battle,” the Muslim cleric said.

Other guests present at the event include the Baale of Soba Community, Chief Jimoh Raheem Agbebeji; Chief Imam of Soba Central Mosque, Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad Awwal; Chief Imam Nusirat Central Mosque Agboju, Sheikh Mumeen Olodan and Chief Missioner, Musbau Surur, Sheik Musa Ibrahim Al-Adeeb.

Others are: Osi Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun; Fiwagboye Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Nureni Odedina; Dr. Abiola Ayankunbi, among others.

