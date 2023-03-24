Clement Idoko – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr Gambo Aliyu, as the Director-General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

Also, reappointed is Bello Maigari as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

This was conveyed in a statement on Friday in Abuja by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Willie Bassey and made available to newsmen.

He noted that while the reappointment of Gambo Aliyu, as DG NACA takes effect from 26th June 2023 for a final term of four (4) years, that of Bello Maigari, took effect from 26th February 2023 for a final term of four (4) years.

“The President congratulates all the appointees and urges them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties,” he said.

