Northern Ethnic Youths Group Assembly (NYEGA) has tasked the Northern Senators to rally around Nigerian Senate President, Godswill Akpabio for the sake of national interest.

The group made the call in a statement issued by by its spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Dan-Musa, forwarded to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Dan -Musa said it would be unfair for the North to view Senator Ningi’s suspension as anti-North, considering the fact that the National Assembly is guided and regulated by Standing Orders and the activities of the Senate President do not in any way contradict the orders.

“We call on the political leaders of Northern Nigeria to consider the national interest, as any action that is capable of putting our unity at risk is unacceptable at this critical time of unity.

“We acknowledge the fact that the Senate President, as a human being, is not expected to be perfect. Therefore, it is expected that Senators from the North rally around him, just as both the southern senators supported Senator Ahmed Lawan from Yobe state, who completed his tenure as the Senate President of the 9th National Assembly,” stated Dan-Musa.

The statement said Senator Akpabio has so far demonstrated his interest in national unity.

“He has carried every political zone along, and he must not be crucified over anything. We watched the plenary on the very day Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi was suspended.

“The decision was seen to be popular, considering the fact that none of the Senators was able to stand up and justify the action of Ningi. That shows that he wasn’t suspended because he is from the North but was suspended because of his action, as he was willing to tender an apology on this same issue.”

Meanwhile, the Northern group called on the political leaders to wake up to the new political awareness and orientation, as the old political practices are no longer in tandem with global best practices.

“Since Ahmed Lawan, Saraki, and David Mark enjoyed the completion of their tenure courtesy of support from the southern part, it is now incumbent on the Northern region to surround Akpabio to complete his terms.

“The idea of installing another Muslim as Senate president should be jettisoned without delay.

“We have the President who is a Muslim, Vice President who is a Muslim, and Speaker of the House of Representatives who is also a Muslim. Planning to install a Muslim from the North to complete Akpabio’s tenure is not in the national interest,” Dan-Musa said .