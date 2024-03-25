Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) a non-governmental organisation committed to raising awareness about mental health in Nigeria through advocacy, mental health education and community engagement. MANI strives to promote mental well-being, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and provide support to those affected by mental health challenges by providing psychological first.

In her quest to promote inclusiveness, MANI commemorated this years international women’s day to inspire inclusion with event theme “HerCanVas Harmony: Wellness, Financial Insight, and Womanhood” on March 23, 2024, at the Faculty of Education, GlassHouse University of Lagos with a diverse audience of over 200 attendees from various spheres of life.

Abiodun Oguntola who is the Executive Director of MANI in his opening remark reaffirm that the purpose of the event is to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women, encourage woman to be financially literate and advocate for greater inclusion, especially in the realm of mental health.

The IWD 2024 event featured a virtual art axhibition where the attendees explored a virtual gallery showcasing different artworks submitted by female artist for MANI Art competition, expressing the achievements, struggles, and unique narratives of women towards inspiring inclusion and empowerment.

During the exhibition, Victoria Onisosun was announced as the winner of the Art Competition, which encouraged women to express themselves through art, celebrating their resilience and diversity.

In her statement, Victoria Onisosun says “My palette-knife scenes attempt to create narrative that speaks to the female experiences, in which the facial expressions and body language seem undetailed yet speak volumes and depth about our personal and collective life experiences. This painting is centered on the beauty of women, facial beauty and body shape, depicting each figures in the most beautiful way and emphasising on their shapes, celebrating women’s making emphasis on their stories and perspectives”.

The financial literacy session anchored by Victoria Oladoye ACA, a financial expert opened the eyes of the attendees on how to develop healthy money habits for lifelong financial success which she called “Money Management” and “Multiplying Money”. She explore different legal ways to earn money, entrepreneurship and creativity and value of hard work and dedication tailored to women’s empowerment, equipping attendees with valuable insights and tools for financial independence. This activity followed by wellness painting session by Dumebi Okuagu allows participants to engaged in a therapeutic painting session that combined wellness practices with artistic expression, fostering emotional release and self-discovery.

Other memorable activities that spice up the event includes anonymous messages from a stranger: An interactive activity that allowed attendees to receive anonymous messages of encouragement and support, promoting empathy and connection. MANI provided the first 20 women to arrive with a soothing massage experience, promoting self-care and wellness.

Feedback from participants highlighted the impact of the event. One attendee shared, “The wellness session was very emotional for me; it was exactly what I needed.” Another expressed, “It was my first time learning about art therapy, and it was really fun.”

MANI expressed gratitude to partners CBM Global, CBM UK, University of Lagos, Nestle, Pz Cussons, and sister organisations for their support and collaboration.

This year’s International Women’s Day event was a testament to MANI’s commitment to promoting mental health awareness for all. For more information about Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative, visit www.mentallyaware.org and follow MANI on social media platforms @MentallyAwareNG