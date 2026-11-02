Raising broilers for Christmas: Costs, timing, risks every farmer should know 

Every December, demand for chicken rises as families prepare for Christmas celebrations, parties and other gatherings. For poultry farmers, the festive season offers an opportunity to increase sales, but making a profit depends on planning, managing costs and keeping the birds healthy.

Farmers hoping to sell broilers before Christmas need to work backwards from their intended sale dates, confirm the availability of day-old chicks and secure adequate feed supplies.

With feed accounting for a large share of poultry production costs, rising prices and weather-related risks can also affect how much farmers earn.

Here is what prospective broiler farmers need to know before starting a Christmas batch.

When you should start raising broilers for Christmas

Broilers generally reach market weight within six to eight weeks, although growth depends on the breed, feeding programme, management practices and prevailing conditions.

Some farm guides put the production cycle at 35 to 49 days. Using that range, farmers targeting sales between December 14 and 23 would need to receive their chicks between approximately October 19 and November 11.

Farmers starting in late October should therefore plan carefully around their intended sale dates. Those targeting the earlier part of the Christmas market may already have missed the ideal starting window, depending on their production cycle.

Ordering chicks too late could mean the birds are not ready when demand peaks.

Target market weight

The appropriate market weight depends on buyers’ preferences, feeding costs and the farmer’s production targets.

A bird should weigh about 1.5 to 1.7kg at 28 days, 2.2 to 2.4kg at 35 days and 2.7 to 3.0kg at 42 days.

These figures represent one farm’s targets and are not guaranteed results for every flock.

Farmers should weigh a sample of birds weekly to monitor growth and identify problems early. Poor weight gain may indicate issues with feed quality, water supply, disease or management that need attention.

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Chick availability and prices

Earlier in 2026, farmers reported shortages of chicks, although the report referenced concerned egg-laying stock rather than broilers. A farm-supply website listed broiler chicks as available on October 16, but availability may have changed since then.

A farm-supply website listed broiler chicks as available in October, but availability may have changed since then.

Prices also vary between hatcheries and suppliers.

In March, Tribune reported that day-old chick prices had nearly doubled within a year, rising from ₦1,800 to ₦3,300. The Oyo State Government subsequently convened poultry stakeholders to discuss the situation.

Prices gathered from several online listings provide an indication of the range farmers may encounter.

One website, dated October 16, listed a carton of 50 chicks at between ₦98,000 and ₦116,000. This works out to approximately ₦1,960 to ₦2,320 per chick.

Other undated listings placed the cost at ₦84,000 to ₦99,000 per carton, or about ₦1,500 to ₦1,700 per chick.

These are indicative listing prices, not confirmed quotations for every hatchery. Farmers should compare suppliers, check chick quality and confirm delivery arrangements before making payment.

Feed cost

Feed takes most of the money in a poultry business. Experts quoted by Tribune have put it at 60 to 70% of costs.

A training workshop reported by Tribune put feed at 50 to 70% of livestock costs, and as high as 80% for poultry.

That is why feed prices matter more than almost any other number. A small change per bag adds up fast over a whole batch.

What feed costs

Online prices for a 25kg bag of broiler feed ranged from approximately ₦9,000 to ₦26,000 across the listings reviewed.

Some market guides put prices at ₦9,000 to ₦14,000 around April and ₦13,000 to ₦19,000 in January. Product listings showed higher prices of ₦21,400 to ₦24,900, although those listings were dated 2024 and 2025.

Because the figures cover different periods and sources, they should not be treated as a single current market price.

Feed consumption per bird

One Nigerian guide estimates a bird eats about 2 to 2.4kg of feed by six or seven weeks. An older Tribune interview says close to 4kg until market size.

At ₦9,000 a bag, 2 to 4kg of feed costs about ₦720 to ₦1,440 per bird. At ₦26,000 a bag, it costs about ₦2,080 to ₦4,160. That is simple arithmetic, not a forecast.

Expected selling prices

A Lagos weekly price guide dated 5 August listed live broilers at ₦15,000 to ₦27,000. A pre-Christmas survey in December 2025, reported by Nairametrics, found adult broilers at ₦18,000 to ₦30,000.

That was about 20 % above the year before. It tells us what happened last year, not what will happen this year.

One guide priced birds at ₦2,200 to ₦2,600 a kilogram. That doesn’t match the per-bird prices above, so we left it out.

How to manage cold weather in December

Temperature management is important during the early stages of broiler production because young chicks cannot regulate their body temperature as effectively as older birds.

One farm guide recommends a brooding temperature of 32°C to 35°C during the first week, followed by a reduction of about 2°C to 3°C each week as the chicks grow.

The brooder should be heated before the chicks arrive, with the equipment checked to ensure it can maintain the required temperature.

Cold nights during the Harmattan period may increase the difficulty of keeping chicks warm. However, farmers should not assume that weather conditions will follow the same pattern every year.

They should prepare for temperature changes, monitor conditions inside the brooder and ensure that heating equipment is safe and reliable.

How to prevent poultry disease during dry season

Newcastle disease tends to be worse in the dry and Harmattan months. Typical Nigerian mortality is 3 to 5 %, according to one guide.

Common programmes give Newcastle vaccination in the first week or two and Gumboro around day 10 to 14, with boosters later. Ask a vet for the schedule that fits your birds.

How to find buyers early

Raising broilers for Christmas is only worthwhile if there is a market for the finished birds.

Farmers should begin contacting potential buyers before ordering chicks. Restaurants, caterers, food vendors, retailers and households may be interested in purchasing birds for the festive period.

Tribune previously reported that young farmers participating in a scheme in Ekiti State sold their broilers through open markets, eateries and restaurants. Such channels can provide options for farmers seeking to reach customers beyond their immediate communities.

Farmers can also take advance orders, agree on quantities and communicate expected delivery dates to buyers. However, they should avoid promising weights or delivery dates they may be unable to meet.

Pre-production checklist

Before starting a Christmas broiler batch, farmers should confirm chick availability, obtain current feed prices and secure a reliable source of heat for brooding.

They should calculate the cost of raising each bird, identify a suitable vaccination programme and establish contact with potential buyers.

Most importantly, farmers should work backwards from their intended sale date and choose a production plan they can manage with the money, facilities and time available.

Planning ahead, controlling expenses and protecting birds from weather-related stress and disease can improve a farmer’s chances of meeting Christmas demand without taking unnecessary financial risks.