INEC organises sensitisation for PWDs in Yola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has organised a one-day sensitisation workshop on the forthcoming national elections for persons living with disabilities in Yola, Adamawa State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Alhaji Nura Mohammad, said the workshop was organised to educate persons with disabilities and help them overcome the barriers they face during elections.

“We are ready to ensure accessibility for all persons with disabilities at the polling units where they will cast their votes.

“We are aware of the various forms of disability and have also made provisions to address their needs.

“We have also educated them on the need to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards before going to their respective polling units,” he said.

According to the REC, the commission has provided Braille ballot guides for persons with visual impairments, as well as magnifying glasses.

He added that INEC had also provided EC30PWD written instruction posters for persons with hearing impairments.

He noted that the commission was partnering with Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) and cluster heads, who serve as a bridge between institutional provisions and community awareness for voters with disabilities.

Speaking to journalists after the sensitisation workshop, the Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Sani Sabo, thanked INEC for considering the needs of persons with disabilities ahead of the forthcoming election.

Represented by the Vice Chairman, Mohammad Dalatu, he said the association would also reach out to the grassroots to educate its members.

“We are happy that INEC has taken us into consideration, and we will come out to vote,” he said.