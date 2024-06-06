A recent heavy downpour accompanied by a whirlwind and rainstorm has blown off the roof of two blocks of classrooms at the Bauchi smart school situated along Gombe road.

Checks at the school premises revealed that the disaster occurred last Saturday during the heavy rain which destroyed other structures within the area though no report of loss of life or injuries.

One of the officials of the School who preferred that his name not be mentioned explained that the unfortunate incident happened at about 9 pm on Saturday when they just heard a loud bang on the ground.

He said that on flashing lights in that direction, they saw that the roof of the blocks had been blown off by the storm which was quickly reported to the management.

Meanwhile, work has begun to repair the damaged building as workmen were seen clearing the blown-off zink to give way for immediate repairs.

Efforts to get official reactions failed as all those contacted in the school declined comments saying they were not authorised to speak to the press on anything.

The Bauchi smart school was established by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) alongside others across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The aim is to have gifted children in the schools for better and more focused education attention sponsored by the Federal Government. Academic activities are yet to commence at the school while admission is ongoing.

