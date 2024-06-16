Over 250 radio and Television repairers in Anambra, under the Association of Radio and Television Technicians Anambra State (ARTTANS), protested against their alleged forceful eviction from Onitsha market by the state government.

They claimed that the Electronic Spare Part Traders Association (ESPTA) is behind the eviction, which is meant to make way for modern shops at Harbour Industrial Layout.

The repairers argued that they are artisans, not traders, and cannot operate in an industrial layout.

They appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene, stating that they are law-abiding citizens who pay taxes and revenues.

The ESPTA denied the allegations, and the Anambra State Almagmated Traders Association promised quick government intervention.

The state government had sealed off the electronics market at Iweka Road due to the traders’ refusal to relocate to the new site.

