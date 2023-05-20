Breakfast is often referred as the important meal of the day. It is the first meal that breaks the overnight involuntary fast. It replenishes your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and alertness enough to put on a good start for the day. It also provides your body other essential nutrients required for good health. Experts insist it is important to always have your breakfast because of its many benefits. What is your go-to choice for breakfast?
Photos: Internet
Discussion about this post