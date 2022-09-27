Quality Sleep and Healthy Living with Vitafoam: Questions and Answers

Following our information sharing on matters concerning quality sleep which is naturally vital to our physical and mental well-being towards a healthy and productive life, we engage in questions and answers series with you, our audience. We thank you immensely for your participation in this interactive aspect of our publication. Here are the extracts from the series for widespread benefit.

Dear Doctor,

I do have difficulty with my sleep. Firstly, it takes me a long time at times rolling on the bed before sleep comes to my eyes, any remedy for that? At times when I woke up at midnight to urinate, after coming back to sleep, I find it difficult to sleep back, any remedy for that?

H.I.

Dear H.I.

The difficulty in falling asleep either at the beginning of sleep time or after a disturbance by urination or noise during sleep is one of the common sleep problems. For sleep to kick off, a regulatory sleep switch in the brain will be purposefully activated in response to night-dark time, fatigue and exhaustion. The activated in-built brain sleep switch initiates the sleep mode which temporarily shuts down the brain and body activities for rest and resetting to be ready for the next activity period.

The difficulty in falling asleep usually results from poor function of the in-built brain regulatory sleep switch with inadequate activation and lack of sleep mode initiation.

The brain sleep switch functions well when the brain is in a good state of health, physically, mentally and socially. And also the sleep mode initiation is supported when other things in the environment around the person are sleep-inducing.

So, to correct the poor function of the brain switch, improve its activation and ensure adequate sleep mode initiation, when necessary;

Firstly, do the following to ensure the brain’s good state of health:

– Consistently drink an adequate quantity of water at least 4.5L – 5.0L over the day, with your urine turning colourless which is the colour of water.

– Regularly eat just enough quantity of balanced diet regularly two or three times daily.

– Regularly do some SAFE exercises like fast walking along the streets or around your home, push-up sets, etc. – graded duration starting from any duration you can tolerate targeting 30mins – daily or at least five times a week.

– Avoiding smoking, excess alcohol and stimulants like caffeine.





– Practicing good stress management by avoiding avoidable stressors and handling the avoidable stresses positively with acceptance of reality, adequate rest and leisure

– Adopting a regular sleep schedule as much as possible, maintaining the same range of time to go to bed.

– Do not use sleeping drugs, unless well trained medical practitioner has checked you by asking questions to get a clear picture of your sleep patterns, physical checking the body with hands and equipment and conducting relevant laboratory tests, before prescribing the sleeping drugs as needed.

Secondly, ensure sleeping-inducing surroundings by:

– Practicing relaxing techniques such as listening to soothing soft music, reading a good book, repetitive recitation of familiar statements or counting numbers, gentle yoga, deep breathing exercises or quiet meditation.

– Sleeping in a calming and relaxing environment that is noiseless, dark, smelling nice with cool temperature

– Sleeping on a quality mattress and pillow that are conducive sleeping surfaces for supportive posture

Yours in service,

Dr Charles Uzodimma

Let us remember that where you sleep, when you sleep and how you sleep affect your mental health, physical wellbeing and living a healthy life. We all need quality sleep to be set for more productivity in our endeavours.

Do you need further information on the above subject? Are you looking for the best way to maintain quality sleep for general wellbeing and healthy living? Are you currently facing any sleeping difficulty? Remember, a doctor is an appropriate person to offer relevant advice for maintenance of quality sleep and solution to sleep difficulties. Do you want to contact the Orthopaedic Sleep Consultant, Dr Charles Uzodimma, kindly send your request to sleepinfo@vitafoam.com.ng

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc is the first foam manufacturing company in Nigeria to partner with a Sleep Expert in educating Nigerians on Quality Sleep and Healthy Living. They are truly passionate about quality sleep, healthy living and general well-being of Nigerians. Vitafoam is proudly Nigerian and constantly supports Nigerians with consistent quality products for comfort and well-being. With Vitafoam, you don’t just sleep, they give you the comfort that gets you recharged. To learn more about Vitafoam, visit www.vitafoamng.com