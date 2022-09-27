Baay Agro set to empower smallholder farmers with 10m seedlings

AN Agricultural Firm, Baay Agro has expressed its readiness to empower smallholder farmers with 10 million seedlings till 2025.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Segun Adegoke revealed the company’s plan while empowering 2500 framers with 10,000 seedlings over the weekend in ibadan.

Speaking on this initiative, The CEO said it is in a bid to strive to contribute the company’s quota to the food security campaign of the United Nations.

Segun explained that the company’s intention is to increase farmers’ attention to cashew value chain.

Considering the company’s Agroforestry, He said the long term goal is to add value by processing thus creating jobs, helping rural lives, supporting them with ease of access to market, and continuous empowerment in areas of cashew farming, processing, logistics, and ease of access to market.

“We empowered 2500farmers with 10,000 seedlings but it is the second of it type, we did in 2021 and our intent is to empower the small holders farmers with 10,000,000 seedlings by the end of 2025 (5years)

“As we strive to contribute our quota to the food security campaign of the united nations.

“We intend to increase farmers attention to cashew value chain and as we self practice agroforestry (cashew farming and production), our long term goal is to add value by processing thus creating jobs, helping rural lives, supporting them with ease of access to market, and continuous empowerment in areas of cashew farming, processing, logistics, and ease of access to market.” He said.

Meanwhile, The CEO urged the Federal Government to look at production leveraging on the country’s raw agricultural products rather than exporting its raw produce.

Adegoke said there has been a lot of support programmes for farmers by government and non government organisations, funding, empowerments, and many more but there is need to work on these supports getting to the grassroots.

“We need to start looking at production leveraging on our raw agricultural products rather than exporting our raw produce.

“There has been a lot of support programmes for farmers by government and non government organisations, funding, empowerments, and many more but we need to work on these supports getting to the grassroots.” He said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE