Qatar Airways increases health, safety measures onboard

Qatar Airways has increased its health and safety measures onboard by introducing new personal protective equipment (PPE) for customers and cabin crew.

The airline’s additional robust measures include offering face shields and protective kits to all passengers, in addition to a new protective gown for cabin crew.

The disposable face shield will be available in two standard sizes; one for adults and the other for children.

The children’s face shields feature the airline’s Oryx Kids Club mascots as part of their design.

Passengers traveling from Hamad International Airport (HIA) will receive their face shields at the check-in counters, whereas at other destinations, the face shields will be distributed at the boarding gates.

“Onboard, all Qatar Airways passengers will be provided with a complimentary protective kit. Inside a ziplock pouch they will find a single-use surgical face mask, large disposable powder-free gloves and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel. Business Class customers will also be offered an additional 75ml sanitiser gel tube.”

The airline has also introduced new disposable protective gowns for cabin crew that is fitted over their uniforms, in addition to safety glasses, gloves and a mask. The new branded gowns are personalised with Qatar Airways’ logo imprinted on the top left corner.

Commenting, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency, Mr Akbar Al Baker, said “Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the safety of our passengers has been our highest priority.

“By introducing these additional onboard safety and hygiene measures, our customers can rely on us and our unparalleled expertise to fly them safely to their destination. As the largest international airline flying consistently throughout the pandemic, we have become one of the most experienced in safety and hygiene.

“We will continue to lead the industry in terms of the services offered to our passengers, so that they can travel with confidence.”

To ensure the highest levels of hygiene onboard, economy class passengers are required to wear their face shield visor in addition to their face mask or covering throughout the flight, except when they are served their meals or drinks just as business class customers are asked to wear their face shield and mask onboard at their own discretion, as they enjoy more space and privacy.

