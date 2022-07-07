PVC: North-West APC to set up special room

Disturbed by the poor results of voters registration in the North-West, the Zonal office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded an arrangement to set up a special room that will monitor the progress of exercise in the zone.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the National Vice Chairman, Northwest Salihu Lukman, noted that the statistic coming out as regards voters’ registration in the zone is worrisome.

He pointed out that “as leaders given the mandate to steer the activities in the zone we feel there’s the need to do everything to correct it.

The APC leader noted that “We have decided to take steps to address the situation. To this end, we have resolved to set up what we call the special room.”

According to him, the zonal office will look at the ways and means of establishing stronger relationships with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was necessary because he opined that they understood that there are some areas where the necessary logistics were not provided by the electoral body.

“We will take all the appropriate steps to ensure that is done. Thus, we want to appeal to the general public especially our members and supporters to do anything necessary to ensure that the issue of registration is given adequate priority.

He continued, “Unless we have registered voters how many supporters we have will not make sense. So for us, this issue is very central.

“Fortunately even with our recent meeting with the Governors, Ministers and other stakeholders in the zone, they advised we should set up a research and planning committee. This is what we are going to do today. And members of the committee will be in charge of the special room,” he declared.

