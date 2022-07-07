Oyo CP promises adequate security during Eid-el-Kabir festivity

The Oyo State Police Command has said it has put in place adequate security ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
According to a statement made available to newsmen by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso, on Thursday, the command said that it would also beam its spotlight on recreational centres, places of worship, public spaces and other critical infrastructure ahead of the holidays.
The statement read: “The Federal Government has declared Monday, July 11th and Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.
“In Oyo State, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, while wishing the Muslim community happy festivities ahead, wishes to categorically assert that comprehensive and detailed security provisions under his constructive leadership have been emplaced to ensure the sustainability of the relative tranquillity status Oyo State is known for during and beyond the long holidays.”
The statement further read that “Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and other Heads of Departments had been mandated to ensure adequate and effective deployment of personnel to various areas of security interest throughout the state.
“In addition to the above, viable intelligence networks have been strategically established among relevant sister agencies to beam the spotlight on recreational centres, media houses, educational institutions, places of worship, public spaces and other critical infrastructure.”
