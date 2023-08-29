Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed when his plane crashed last week, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“The presence of the president is not envisaged,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the funeral, and the arrangements were up to the family.

Investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed in the crash.

The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.

The incident happened two months to the day after Prigozhin and his hired guns launched a coup against Putin’s senior military leaders, seizing control of Rostov in the south and making their way into Moscow before turning around 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the capital.

